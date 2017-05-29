Seventeen sets record sales of new album

K-pop group Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

Album cover image for “Al1” (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Seventeen sold over 190,000 copies of its new album “Al1.”Hanteo Information System, which collects data on album sales, said on Monday that Seventeen secured the top spot, selling the most records among K-pop artists, in the period May 22 to 28.Seventeen released the album with the lead track “Don’t Wanna Cry” on May 22.The group became this year’s second fastest-selling album from a K-pop artist within a week. Among K-pop acts of all time, Seventeen has placed its name on the top 10 list, joining EXO and BTS.The 13-member group’s fourth mini album exceeded the sales of its previous album “Going Seventeen,” which sold more than 130,000 copies in the first week of its release.As of Monday morning, the music video for “Don’t Wanna Cry” had attracted more than 7.2 million views on YouTube.The emotional EDM song topped eight local music charts. The lead track has topped the iTunes album chart in Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines and Singapore. It was also listed on the top 100 chart in 18 countries, including the US and Canada.Seventeen has enjoyed critical success since its 2015 debut with the first EP “17 Carat.”By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)