Aged nuke power reactor halted, investigation underway

DAEGU -- An aged nuclear power reactor located in the southeastern region of South Korea came to a halt on Sunday, its operators said.



The Wolsong No. 1 nuclear power reactor on the country's southeast coast was halted at around 3:20 p.m., according to the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co.





A KHNP official said that the reactor stopped operation while preparations were made for maintenance work. The exact cause for the halt is under investigation, he added.The reactor is one of the most aged power plants in South Korea. Its lifespan was extended for 10 more years after its initial 30-year cycle expired in 2012, despite safety concerns. (Yonhap)