[Herald Review] Fans beat early summer heat with music at Dream Station festival

The all-day festival attracted more than 20,000 people to Nanji Hangang Park, who wanted to cool down from the early summer heat with music.
“What’s unique about Dream Station is that unlike any other adults-only EDM festivals, people who are 15 years old and up can come and enjoy it,” said an official from DreamMaker Entertainment, which organized the event. “From teenagers and adults, to festival maniacs and K-pop lovers, they can all mingle with each other to have fun.”
|(DreamMaker Entertainment)
Dream Station Live for Now came after the same organizer held a festival named Spectrum Dance Music Festival, which hosted top-notch musicians from across the world.
At the Dream Station festival, EDM artists such as StadiumX, Vicetone, Nervo and the headliner Showtek hit the stage, along with K-pop stars such as Red Velvet, NCT 127 and DinDin.
Two female rookie musicians DJ Cream and DJ Rana kicked off the event. Under the scorching sun, festival-goers got into the mood and were soon cheering and dancing.
Rapper DinDin took over the stage with his hit songs “Slowly Written Letter,” “Super Super Lonely” and “Dokdori.” After chugging some beer, he showcased his new song “24” for the first time.
“I’ve never performed this song before but since it’s an EDM festival, I wanted to perform an EDM-like song as well,” the rapper said.
|(DreamMaker Entertainment)
Between songs, DinDin engaged with the audience by joking with them and taught them parts where they can sing along with the artist.
K-pop girl group Red Velvet refreshed the mood with “Russian Roulette.” The four members’ gentle smiles and lilting vocals captured the audience, especially the male fans.
“You might wonder where our bandmate Irene is. She could not come today because she isn’t feeling well today. We promise to come back next time as a whole,” a member said.
Red Velvet performed the mellow ballad “Little Little” before energizing the crowd with “Rookie.”
Following the stage, Hungarian progressive house DJ duo StadiumX appeared with grand music. The duo excited the more than 20,000-strong crowd with its well-known hits “Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life” (StadiumX Remix) and “Howl at the Moon.”
After a charismatic hourlong performance, boy band NCT127 took to the stage and performed hit songs such as “Fire Truck” and “Limitless” to the delight and excitement of its teenage fans.
|(DreamMaker Entertainment)
K-pop icon HyunA fired up the mood even more with her powerful dance hits “How’s This?” “Red” and “Bubble Pop!” along with charming choreography.
Dutch EDM duo Vicetone continued to keep the crowd going with its funky sound which included “Tremble,” “Angels” and “Initial Thoughts.”
“Hello, Seoul!” the male duo said, greeting the crowd in Korean. “South Korea, you are so f------ amazing!” the duo said as it continued to work the crowd.
Australian DJ duo Nervo hit the stage with songs such as “Revolution” and the remix version of “In You Arms.” The female DJs made sure to keep the audience’s energy level high throughout their full 60-minute performance.
Kim Min-joon, 23, praised their performances, saying, “I’m a big fan of Nervo and today’s performance was one of the best ones that I’ve ever seen. So amazing!”
The excitement at the venue continued to rise as more festival-goers rushed to see Dutch electronic dance music act Showtek, who was the headliner of the event.
Showtek performed at the festival last year and promised to return to Korea.
The festival reached its peak with his explosive energy and seasoned DJ skills for “Speed,” “We Like to Party,” “Sun Goes Down” and “All the Way Up.”
As the duo’s performance came to an end, fireworks lit up the sky bringing the festival to an end.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)