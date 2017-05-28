S.R. Cho, connecting Korea to the world through business

Cho was a highly visible figure in international relations during his time at the helm of Hyosung, serving as the Federation of Korean Industries chairman from 2007 to 2010.
During his term, he traveled extensively overseas, making 30 trips in just 130 days.
In particular, Cho focused his energy on Korea-US and Korea-Japan relations. He served as the Korean chairman of the Korea-US Business Council until 2009.
In line with his belief in the free flow of trade and business opportunities between the US and Korea, Cho was a strong advocate for adding Korea to the US visa waiver program.
Former Hyosung Chairman S.R. Cho urges the passage of the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement at the 20th meeting of the Korea-US Business Council held at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington in June 2007. (Hyosung)
The FKI had spearheaded efforts to bring Korea into the program since the mid-90s. However, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 raised alert levels on international travel in the US and prevented further progress.
Cho personally wrote to then-Secretary of State Colin Powell and visited the US Department of State in person, speaking on behalf of business interests that would be better served with the visa waiver program. Under Cho’s leadership, Korean companies with extensive interests in the US sought the help of American Congress members.
With these efforts, Korea was added to the visa waiver program in 2008.
S.R. Cho’s presence on the international stage is expected to have a heavy influence on the leadership of his son and current Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon.
Carrying the torch for Hyosung Group, the younger Cho is anticipated to use his understanding of international relations and acumen to bridge business interests between Korea and the rest of the world.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)