Hyundai, Kia car owners experience circuit driving

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, South Korea’s top two automotive companies, held an event for customers to drive their cars around a circuit over the weekend, the companies said Sunday.
Some 140 owners of the two automakers’ vehicles participated in the Korea Speed Festival Track Day at the Inje Speedium Circuit located in Gangwon Province, Hyundai Motor Group, said.
|Owners of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors vehicles took their rides out for a spin around the Inje Speedium Circuit over the weekend. Hyundai Motor Group
“We will try to come up with ways to familiarize motor sports for more customers to enjoy the activity,” it said in a press release.
The event was as part of the opening ceremony of the 2017 KSF, an annual car racing event for amateur and professional racers hosted by the two auto firms.
Education for participating customers to obtain a circuit driver’s license was provided with a 50,000 won entry fee.
“It was impressive to take my car out for a spin around the circuit used by professional racers. The event sparked my interest in Korea’s motor sports,” said Kim Kang-hyung, 41, a participant of the KSF Track Day.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)