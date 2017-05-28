Hyundai, Kia car owners experience circuit driving

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, South Korea’s top two automotive companies, held an event for customers to drive their cars around a circuit over the weekend, the companies said Sunday.



Some 140 owners of the two automakers’ vehicles participated in the Korea Speed Festival Track Day at the Inje Speedium Circuit located in Gangwon Province, Hyundai Motor Group, said.





