G-7 says N. Korea poses threat of 'grave nature': reports

The Group of Seven member countries on Saturday said North Korea poses an increasing threat to the peace and stability of the international community, according to news reports.



"North Korea, a top priority in the international agenda, increasingly poses new levels of threat of a grave nature to international peace and stability," read a communique issued following the two-day G-7 summit held in Taormina, Italy, according to Russia's Itar-Tass news agency.





The leaders also insisted that Pyongyang "must immediately and fully comply with all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner."The joint declaration also called on the international community to "redouble its efforts to ensure the sustained, comprehensive and thorough implementation of relevant UNSCRs."Reuters reported that the G-7 leaders said they were "ready to strengthen measures against North Korea unless it abandons all nuclear programs."The South Korean foreign ministry said it welcomes the joint statement by the G-7 leaders."The government welcomes the statement by the leaders as it delivers strong messages demanding the North denuclearize and resolve its human rights and humanitarian problems," a senior ministry official said.The United Nations Security Council earlier this month condemned North Korea for its latest ballistic missile test, warning that it will implement further sanctions over its provocative acts.In a statement, adopted unanimously on May 16, the 15-member council urged the communist nation to show "sincere commitment to denuclearization through concrete action.""To that end, the Security Council demanded the Democratic People's Republic of Korea conduct no further nuclear and ballistic missile tests," the council said, using the official name for the North. (Yonhap)