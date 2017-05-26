Gov't to make presidential sustainability panel

The Moon Jae-in government will make a presidential panel to map out a long-term environmental road map and coordinate policies for sustainable development, his policy advisory panel said Friday.



The "sustainability" panel will be formed by merging the two existing bodies -- the commission on sustainable development under the environmental ministry and the committee on green growth under the prime minister's office, the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee said, citing a government policy briefing.



Park Kwang-on, the spokesman for the committee, said that the panel will set national environmental goals by next year based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).



The SDGs aim to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice and tackle climate change by 2030. The goals were endorsed in 2015 following a 15-year campaign to tackle poverty, disease and other global challenges under the Millennium Development Goals.



During the environment ministry's policy briefing the same day, participants also reportedly discussed the idea of setting up a body on crafting measures to tackle fine dust under the presidential office. (Yonhap)