B.A.P’s Daehyun, Jongup in album coordination

Published : 2017-05-26 18:20
Updated : 2017-05-26 18:20

Daehyun and Jongup of B.A.P will collaborate on a new project album, according to TS Entertainment. 

(TS Entertainment)
The agency teased Friday that the two band members will drop a special album in June, unveiling an image that showed “Daehyun x Jongup” via its official social media account.

"Daehyun and Jongup will pay tribute to fans who have supported the group through its multicity world tour through the album,” said an agency official.

B.A.P recently wrapped up its 2017 world tour “Party Baby-U.S. Boom” that kicked off in Seoul in March. The members visited cities in US in April and Europe in May. 

Since arriving on the K-pop scene in 2012, the six-member boy band has risen to fame with hits such as “Hurricane” in 2013, “Feel So Good” in 2016 and “Wake Me Up,” the lead track of the group’s latest album “Rose” released in March this year.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

