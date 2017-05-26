Video leak shows bezel-less 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 8

In a nine-second video posted on China’s Weibo, a front panel of what is claimed to be Samsung’s next flagship smartphone was revealed, raising assumptions that it is highly likely to adopt the company’s Infinite Display that drastically reduces the area of the bezel width.
The Note 8 will be 0.6 inch larger than its predecessor Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled on battery issues last year. It will also be 0.1 inch larger than the latest Galaxy S8 Plus.
|A capture of the Galaxy Note 8 leak (Phone Arena)
As many predict Samsung is likely to have the new phablet go official slightly ahead of the IFA 2017 exhibition slated for September, talks are rampant, with some design and specifications of the upcoming gadget already leaked.
The first piece of credible information about the Galaxy Note 8 was made public last week with an image of a supposed dummy unit leaked by Phone Arena, an online news outlet that specializes in smartphones.
Regarding the Galaxy Note video, the outlet made a comment saying, “It looks rather massive, which comes in line with the latest reports claiming the Galaxy Note 8 will boast a large 6.3-inch display.”
Other than the Infinity Display, the Note 8 is also expected to feature a dual-lens camera in a first for a Samsung phone, according to multiple news reports.
Samsung had reportedly attempted to feature the dual-lens camera for the latest Galaxy S8 series, but it was ditched at the last minute due to high costs and some design issues.
Apple’s iPhone 7 and LG’s latest G6 smartphones feature a dual-lens camera that enhances picturing functions.
The dual-lens camera on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is likely to feature a 12 million-pixel wide-angle camera and a 13 million-telephoto lens, according to industrial predictions.
The Note 8 phone is also expected to maintain the 18.5 to 9 ratio and have a Super AMOLED display with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels).
Samsung declined to comment on the rumors.
Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch a refurbished version of its ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, dubbed the Galaxy Note FE, next month at the earliest before the debut of the Note 8.
Samsung recently gained approval from the US Federal Communications Commission and Korea’s National Radio Research Agency for safety certification for the refurbished version.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)