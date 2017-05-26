Korea's terms of trade worsen in April

South Korea's terms of trade deteriorated slightly in April from a year earlier as a rise in export prices was offset by a hike in import prices, central bank data showed Friday.



The terms of trade index for products came to 101.38 last month, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea .



The index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports, showing how the country's exports are doing in comparison to others.Last month, export prices rose 10.5 percent from a year ago, while numbers for imports increased 11.6 percent, the BOK data showed.The income terms of trade rose 3.8 percent on-year to 143.97 last month, the central bank said. (Yonhap)