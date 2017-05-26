Investigators restore media files from ferry victims' smartphones

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Seoul shares up 0.42% in late-morning trade

kh close

 

Published : 2017-05-26 11:29
Updated : 2017-05-26 11:29

South Korean stocks traded 0.42 percent higher late Friday morning, led by gains in logistics and tech firms, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 9.73 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,352.66 as of 11:20 a.m.


CJ Logistics climbed 1.3 percent, and market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.6 percent.

In contrast, autos trended lower. Top automaker Hyundai Motor was down 0.6 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors falling 0.4 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,120.70 won against the greenback, down 4.2 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]