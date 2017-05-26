Seoul shares up 0.42% in late-morning trade

South Korean stocks traded 0.42 percent higher late Friday morning, led by gains in logistics and tech firms, analysts said.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 9.73 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,352.66 as of 11:20 a.m.



CJ Logistics climbed 1.3 percent, and market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.6 percent.



In contrast, autos trended lower. Top automaker Hyundai Motor was down 0.6 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors falling 0.4 percent.



The local currency was changing hands at 1,120.70 won against the greenback, down 4.2 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)