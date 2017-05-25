Seoul eying Malaysian tourists

The Seoul metropolitan city has been staging aggressive tour promotion activities in Malaysia as its nationals have been increasingly touring the country in recent years, a city official said Thursday.



The number of Malaysians who have come to South Korea has doubled over the past five years, recording 310,000 in 2016.



Vice Seoul Mayor Liu Gyoung-gee, who is now on a trip to Southeast Asia, met with Ten Hoy Chin, CEO of Mayflower Holidays, the Southeast Asian country's biggest travel agency, the previous day, the official said.





Malaysian tourists watch a traditional Korean art troupe perform in front of Deoksu Palace in downtown Seoul in this file photo taken on May 8, 2015. (Yonhap)

During the meeting, Liu explained Seoul's efforts to welcome Southeast Asian tourists, including the entry of Southeast Asian languages on tourist signs, and the introduction of Muslim-friendly restaurants and prayer rooms.He also asked Chin to include Seoul's major attractions, including Namsan Tower, SMTown Theme Park in southern Seoul and the newly opened Seoul Road 7017 overpass park in its tour packages, the officials said, adding that Mayflower officials attended the opening of the overpass park and signed a business cooperation accord with Seoul city Saturday, the official said.Liu also met Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz to sign a letter of intent for tourist exchange cooperation between the two capital cities. (Yonhap)