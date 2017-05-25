TVXQ’s Yunho to star in upcoming drama ‘Meloholic’

Yunho of TVXQ is set to return as an actor with the upcoming drama “Meloholic” (unofficial translation), according to S.M. Entertainment.





Yunho of TVXQ (Yonhap)

The agency said Thursday that Yunho will play Yoo Eun-ho, a heartthrob who has the special power to read people’s minds, in the rom-com drama based on a web comic. In the series, Yoo falls in love with a woman who has a split personality.The drama marks the singer-turned-actor’s first project since he was discharged from military service a month ago. Directed by Song Hyun-woon, who was behind hit dramas, such as tvN’s “Another Oh Hae-young,” the upcoming drama is likely to be highly anticipated, said an agency official. Yunho will begin filming in late May.“Meloholic” will be a multi-platform drama produced by the same team that directed KBS2’s “Moonlight Drawn by Clouds.”

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)