TVXQ’s Yunho to star in upcoming drama ‘Meloholic’

Yunho of TVXQ is set to return as an actor with the upcoming drama “Meloholic” (unofficial translation), according to S.M. Entertainment.
|Yunho of TVXQ (Yonhap)
The drama marks the singer-turned-actor’s first project since he was discharged from military service a month ago. Directed by Song Hyun-woon, who was behind hit dramas, such as tvN’s “Another Oh Hae-young,” the upcoming drama is likely to be highly anticipated, said an agency official. Yunho will begin filming in late May.
“Meloholic” will be a multi-platform drama produced by the same team that directed KBS2’s “Moonlight Drawn by Clouds.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)