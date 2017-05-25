SK C&C to develop AI to prevent overprescribing of antibiotics

SK C&C said Thursday that it has signed a partnership with the Korea University Medical Center to co-develop the Aibril Antibiotics Advisor and commercialize the system by the end of 2018.
|(Yonhap)
Aibril is a Korean-language version of IBM’s AI-powered cognitive computing system Watson, jointly developed by SK C&C and IBM under an exclusive partnership.
According to SK C&C, the Aibril Antibiotics Advisor will study and analyze a mass database of information related to infectious diseases and antibiotics taken from academic papers, treatment guidelines, pharmaceutical data and health insurance information.
The system, based on a cloud, will also study KUMC’s treatment cases and guidelines. Based on all of the given information, it will recommend specific antibiotics, administrative methods and supporting evidence to doctors and medical staff.
It will also provide a list of potential side effects and warnings associated with the antibiotic as well as the corresponding insurance coverage plan, improving the credibility of doctors in the eyes of patients, SK C&C said.
SK C&C and KUMC said they decided to build the AI-based antibiotics advisory system to address Korea’s high antibiotic prescription rates, which have long been regarded as a factor that hampers long-term public health.
According to the National Institutes of Health, using antibiotics when unnecessary can lead to the development of so-called “superbugs” which are resistant to existing antibiotics and drugs, rendering existing treatments obsolete.
“The Aibril Antibiotics Advisor is the beginning of fostering a healthier society and a better future with the use of artificial intelligence,” said SK C&C President Ahn Jeong-og in a statement. “We want to become a base for Korea to become a globally competitive leader in the new field of AI-powered medical business.”
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)