Kriesha Chu debuts with high-energy album ‘Trouble’

Chu, once a runner-up on audition program “K-Pop Star 6,” delved into the experience of falling in love for her two-track debut album “Trouble,” released Wednesday. The lead track also titled “Trouble” and “I Wish It Were You” from the album both portrait a girl in love, while they differ starkly in musical styles.
|Kriesha Chu performs at a press showcase for her debut album “Trouble” on Wednesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)
“Working on the album, I tried to show my strongest fortes, which I think are my lovely image and powerful performances, as well as meeting the public standard.”
Imbued with infectious brass backing and funky beats, the lead track “Trouble” is an upbeat pop anthem showcasing the songstress’ powerful voice. Veering away from the prior pep, “I Wish It Were You” is a more ambient pop-R&B jam featuring Chu’s mellow and youthful voice. It is also joined by rapper Yong Jun-hyung of Highlight, who has also contributed to the lead track as a producer.
Her Korean was still imperfect, sometimes getting trapped in a jumble of incomplete words, but Chu went on sharing episodes on the album, keeping a bright smile on her face.
When asked what would three judges from “K-Pop Star 6,” Yang Hyun-suk, Yoo Hee-yeol and Park Jin-young, comment on her debut album, Chu said, “I think they would tell me that I’ve improved a lot since the show, and I guess judge Yang from YG Entertainment would be most happy.”
She then sent him a message, saying, “Please look forward to my first album, Yang!”
|Kriesha Chu poses at a press showcase for her debut album “Trouble” on Wednesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)
A highlight of the Wednesday showcase came with Yong making a surprise visit to the event and joining Chu on the stage for “I Wish It Were You.”
After the smooth collaboration, Yong stood next to Chu and said working on Chu’s first album had been a great joy for him as well.
“Despite her not-so-big figure, Chu exudes an enormous amount of energy,” Yong said.
“As a producer and her musical partner, I witnessed Chu growing up as a skillful vocalist, and her efforts have paid off on this fantastic stage made today.”
Chu, looking shy and flattered, said that Yong’s group Highlight has been one of her favorite artists back in the US and that working with him was a great honor. Yong also offered words of wisdom and advice to the younger musician when working together, said Chu.
As one of the finalists of “K-Pop Star 6,” Chu said that someday she wishes to collaborate with her group KWINS, which included other contestants Kim Hye-rin and Kim So-hee, who has also dropped a debut single last week.
“I saw my friend So-hee making a debut. I don’t think we will be rivals because she has always been so talented. We support each other and I hope both of us could be equally loved,” Chu said.
Hailed from Cebu, Chu was scouted by Urban Works Entertainment while she was in San Francisco. She flew to Korea with her family in 2015 and has been staying as a trainee before she competed in the audition program from November last year.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)