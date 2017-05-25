Third Sewol victim identified

Cho is the third victim to be identified since a search of the recovered wreckage began in April. The two identified already are Danwon High School teacher Go Chang-suk and student Heo Da-yoon.
|Danwon High School student Cho Eun-hwa (Yonhap)
The search team still needs to find the remains of six more victims, including two other Danwon High School students.
The ministry said it is awaiting National Forensic Service’s DNA analysis on remains found near where a passport of Lee Young-sook was earlier discovered.
Authorities said searchers have completed about 50 percent of work on the third and fourth deck of the ferry, where passenger cabins are located.
Meanwhile, an independent fact-finding committee investigating the disaster is set to meet Friday to discuss how to proceed with their probe into the Sewol sinking.
The special body, launched in April with eight members appointed by the National Assembly, said that it will review data restored from 3-4 mobile phones, collected from the site of the sinking and inside the salvaged ferry.
