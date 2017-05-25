Che Guevara’s son, poet Omar Perez, comes to Seoul

Omar Perez in the studio of Dennis Casteleiro in Central Havana (Poetry Foundation)

Poet Omar Perez, the son of the late Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, visited Korea to attend the Seoul International Literature Forum on Tuesday, according to reports.Perez, 53, spoke at a session titled “Us and Others” at the event, hosted by the Daesan Culture Foundation.The poet said that misunderstanding between people rises when one is unable to clearly express one’s thoughts. “We need to foster the ability to express our thoughts as they are,” he said.Also a percussionist, Perez participated in an improvised performance with a Korean jazz band at an evening event at the Jongno-gu KT Building in Seoul.Perez received Cuba’s Nicolas Guillen Prize for Poetry and the National Critics’ Prize. His work has been featured in anthologies. A former member of the Cuban intellectual group Paideia, Perez was born and raised in Havana. He still resides there.