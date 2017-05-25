Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to star in ‘Negotiation’

Hyun Bin (left) and Son Ye-jin (VAST Entertainment/MSteam Entertainment)

Hyun Bin (left) and Son Ye-jin (JK Film)

Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have confirmed their roles in the upcoming film “Negotiation,” according to an official related to the project Thursday.On May 10, both the actors’ agencies said they were considering the offers in a positive light.The crime-thriller film tells the story of a confrontation between a negotiator and hostage-taker.Son will play Ha Chae-yun, the best negotiator in a crisis negotiation team, while Hyun Bin will play the captor, Min Tae-gu.“Negotiation” will be directed by Yoon Je-kyoon, who previously directed “Tidal Wave” (2009) and “Sector 7” (2011). He has won grand prizes at local film awards.Hyun Bin previously starred in the action film “Confidential Assignment,” which drew more than 7.8 million moviegoers to local theaters and topped the box office here.Meanwhile, Son who starred in the historical drama film “The Last Princess” (2016) was named best actress at the 22nd Chunsa Film Festival on Wednesday.“Negotiation” is slated to start filming in June.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)