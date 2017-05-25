Moon to pay for his own private expenditures

Senior diplomat to visit US to prepare Moon-Trump summit

Published : 2017-05-25 11:16
Updated : 2017-05-25 11:16

A South Korean senior diplomat will depart to the United States on Thursday to prepare a summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump set for next month, the foreign ministry said.

During his three-day trip, Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam is expected to discuss the timing, agenda and protocol details for the first talks between the two leaders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam (Yonhap)

Moon and Trump are expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and the controversial deployment of a US missile defense system in South Korea.

The two allies agreed to hold the leaders' meeting in late June, during White House Asia Director Matt Pottinger's visit to Seoul as a presidential envoy earlier this month. (Yonhap)

