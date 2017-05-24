Korean coach to rest Barcelona prospects vs. England

JEONJU -- South Korean football coach Shin Tae-yong said Wednesday he will rest two FC Barcelona prospects in their final group stage match against England at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Hosts South Korea will face England at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday for their last match in Group A. South Korea have already clinched a knockout stage berth after beating Guinea 3-0 and Argentina 2-1.



Shin said he will not take too much risk against England and decided to rest South Korea's two key players, Lee Seung-woo and Paik Seung-ho.





South Korea`s under-20 national football team head coach Shin Tae-yong (R) talks with his players during their training at a football field near Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on May 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

"The two players made big contributions to South Korea to win two straight matches," Shin said. "Paik has improved his stamina, but he looks tired and he needs rest."The two Barcelona youngsters have two goals apiece to lead South Korea's run at the U-20 World Cup. Lee, who is with FC Barcelona Juvenil A, scored South Korea's opening goals in their last two matches, while Paik scored the team's third goal against Guinea and converted a penalty against Argentina.Shin said he will rotate the squad and use those who haven't played much with the team against England."It's not about boosting the morale of the players who have yet to play," he said. "We can win and we want to leave an impression that we can play a good game with other players."Shin emphasized that South Korea are looking to win the group, so that they can meet relatively easy opponents in the round of 16. England are currently No. 2 in Group A after beating Argentina 3-0 and playing to a 1-1 draw with Guinea.The Group A winners will meet a third-placed team from Group C, D or E. In this 24-team FIFA competition, the top two from each of the six groups and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16."We are not going to rest in the match against England," he said. "We will use the players who have lots of energy left and will change some tactics to win the match."South Korea have never finished the group stage with three wins at the U-20 World Cup. But Shin said his side will not overwork against England."If we push too hard against England, then we can have some problems in the round of 16 or in the quarterfinals," he said. "We'll just do what we have been doing." (Yonhap)