Tottenham players enjoy Korea visit with Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur players said Wednesday they were excited to see how popular their teammate Son Heung-min is in his homeland as they met with South Korean fans.



Kyle Walker, Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies arrived in South Korea with Son on Tuesday for fan events organized by Tottenham's main sponsor AIA. In Seoul, they had a football clinic with patients from Seoul Rehabilitation Center for Cerebral Palsied, before meeting with students at Paiwha Girls' High School to promote football.





Son Heung-min (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Kevin Wimmer, Son Heung-min, Ben Davies and Kyle Walker (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

The players said they had a good time with Son and thanked fans for their warm welcome. They will leave for Hong Kong on Thursday for Tottenham's offseason friendly with Kitchee SC."As soon as we arrived at the airport, we saw how popular Son is," said Davies, left back for the London club. "We knew he is a star in South Korea, but it was nice to see that in person."Tottenham players emphasized that Son is an important player for the club and praised the 24-year-old's personality."He is very humble and that's what makes him play well on the field," said Walker, right back for the Spurs. "Sonny is never down. He's always got smile in his face and brings positive energy."Wimmer said Son has potential to become the next big star in football."He is still very young and he can play many more years," the Austrian said. "It's nice for me to have him on the club. I hope we stay in the same club for many more years."Son said he wants to thank South Korean fans for welcoming his teammates in their first visit to his homeland."I'm happy to show my teammates that we also have many supporters in South Korea," he said. "My teammates looked very excited and really had a good time when we went to a girls' high school today."Son, who joined Tottenham in 2015 from German side Bayer Leverkusen, finished the 2016-17 season with 21 goals in 46 matches in all competitions, setting the single season scoring record by a South Korean in Europe. He broke the record previously held by Cha Bum-kun, who had netted 19 for Leverkusen in the 1985-1986 season.He was also named the Premier League's Player of the Month twice, in September and in April, becoming the first Asian to be so honored in one season.Son also helped his club Tottenham finish in second place behind Chelsea with 86 points. The attacker said the Spurs will perform better next season."We had a good season, but it's pity that we couldn't win any trophy," he said. "We want to improve more and will aim to lift some trophies next season."Walker said the players will work harder next season and will follow coach's instructions as they've been doing."We just have to continue what we have been doing," he said."Hopefully, that will give us the results we need." (Yonhap)