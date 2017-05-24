Korea’s largest IT show highlights transformation

First held in 2008, the annual World IT Show is Korea’s biggest IT show, attracting more than 100,000 visitors from around the world. This year, the event at Coex is being held under the main theme of “Transform Everything,” focusing on AI, fifth generation communications, robotics, fintech and block chain technologies.
Compared to the previous year, when most of the exhibited products were smartphones, 3-D printers and some virtual reality devices, participating firms this year are showing AI-based devices, connected vehicles and more augmented and virtual reality services.
Samsung Electronics is exhibiting products beyond just smartphones, suggesting new possibilities of a smart lifestyle. The tech titan has installed a special zone where visitors can experience its AI voice assistant Bixby and the Dex service that connects the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone to a desktop PC.
|Employees showcase Samsung’s smart devices at a booth at the World IT Show on Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung is also introducing the newest version of its Gear 360 headset with an enhanced camera that enables a user to experience all directions and corners of virtual reality.
LG Electronics won the Presidential Award at the event for its Ultra Slim Wall Paper OLED TV technology, which produced the world’s thinnest OLED television set early this year.
LG also unveiled LG Pay, a mobile payment service that is set to be available from June. At an LG booth at the event, the company is demonstrating paying with an LG G6 smartphone that is equipped with wireless magnetic communication technology.
|Visitors check out LG Pay on the G6 smartphones at an LG booth at the World IT Show on Wednesday. (LG Electronics)
Mobile carriers are showcasing AI, Internet of Things, immersive media and connected car technologies.
SK Telecom is exhibiting its connected car joint project with BMW at its booth, which successfully transferred data via SKT’s 5G network while driving at a maximum speed of 170 kilometers.
|Visitors sit on a virtual reality-connected car to experience autonomous driving in virtual reality at an SK Telecom booth at the World IT Show at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
SKT is also exhibiting a home-like space for visitors to use its AI speaker NUGU that is currently able to provide 17 life-friendly services, such as listening to music and buying groceries.
KT focused on the introduction of its 5G services for the PyeongChang Olympic Games, and offered visitors the chance to experience winter sports like skiing and bobsleigh with its VR platforms.
The mobile carrier also showcased KT‘s GiGA Drive, a car infotainment system connected to the driver’s home, and IoT-based Safe Rider service for motorbikes.
Choi Yang-hee, minister of science, ICT and future planning, looked around the exhibitions and showed confidence in the countries’ potential for the “fourth industrial revolution.”
“The fourth industrial revolution is a solid trend that will transform the industrial landscape, employment structure and lifestyles,” Choi said. “We need to create a consensus on the fourth industrial revolution and put together potential and capabilities to make a real Smart Korea.”
The ICT Ministry plans to expand the size of the annual event gradually, benchmarking the US Consumer Electronics Show, Choi added.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)