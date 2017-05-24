Hyundai E&C opens second dream center campus in Vietnam

From left: President of Hanoi Industrial Vocational College Pham Duc Vinh, President of the College of Urban Works Construction Bui Hong Hue, Deputy Minister of Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction Nguyen Dinh Toan, Director of Hyundai E&C’s Research and Development Center Lee Seok-hong, Korean Consul General of the Korean Embassy in Vietnam Park Sang Sik, and Hyundai E&C Mong Duong 1 Thermal Power Plant Manager Park Seong-yong. (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai E&C has established its second campus for Hyundai-Koica Dream Center Vietnam, together with the College of Urban Works Construction of Hanoi, allowing students to receive education on plant piping and welding technology.Built in cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the center is a vocational school that aims to share Hyundai Motor Group’s technologies with the youth in developing countries.The company also plans to provide job opportunities to graduates when it sets up new sites in Vietnam or neighboring countries.The program will bring economic and social benefits to the Vietnamese society, as part of efforts to fulfill Hyundai Group’s “creating shared value” management, said the company.“We will continue our assistance to allow the dream campus to become the representative social contribution project of Hyundai E&C, which is trying to help the youth in Vietnam fulfill their dreams and encourage mutual improvement with the community,” said an official from Hyundai E&C.The Hyundai-KOICA Dream Center began in 2013 with its first establishment in Ghana. It expanded to Indonesia in 2014 and Cambodia in 2015.The first campus in Vietnam was established in February 2016 at the Hanoi Industrial Vocational College. It included two schools on car maintenance and construction safety, and was co-founded by Hyundai Motor and Hyundai E&C. The second campus was organized independently by Hyundai E&C for the first time.