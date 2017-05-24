Sistar bids farewell in video

A scene from the farewell video of Sistar (Starship Entertainment)

Tuesday marked the end of an era for soon-to-be disbanded Sistar and its fans, to whom the group said a sentimental goodbye on social media.A video uploaded by its agency Starship Entertainment featured images of what appears to the four members Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou and Dasom enjoying their everyday lives.It also included farewell messages starting with each letter of the band’s name: “See you again. It’s not goodbye. Separate ways we may go. To achieve new dreams. All the memories together. Remember and cherish forever.”“Starship is proud of its artist Sistar. You have done so well for the past seven years. Thank you,” said the agency of the idol group.It was announced Tuesday that the group, whose members’ contracts expire early next month, will be disbanded.Since its 2010 debut, Sistar has made its mark on the K-pop scene with hits such as “So Cool,” “Loving U,” “Give It to Me,” “Touch My Body” and “Shake It.” Its subunit composed of Hyolyn and Bora was also beloved by fans, having released hit songs such as “My Boy.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)