LPGA major Evian Championship to hold open tryout for Koreans

The main corporate sponsor of an LPGA major championship announced Wednesday it will hold an open tryout for South Korean players this summer, with the winner earning an opportunity to compete with the best in women's golf.



Evian, the French water brand and the title sponsor of the Evian Championship, said the two preliminary stroke-play rounds of the Evian Challenge will take place at 360°Country Club in Yeoju, some 100 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 26 and again on July 31.



(Yonhap)