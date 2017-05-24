FT Island to release remake of single ‘Lovesick’

“FT Island will drop the remake of its debut song ‘Lovesick,’ ahead of releasing a new album on June 7, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut,” FNC Entertainment said.
|A teaser image for the special digital single “Lovesick” (FNC Entertainment)
Since its debut in June 2007 with its first studio album “Cheerful Sensibility,” the five-member band has enjoyed popularity in Korea and abroad. Within 55 days of its release, the lead track “Lovesick” secured the No. 1 spot on online music charts for eight consecutive weeks and won on music shows.
A trailer clip for “Lovesick” will be released at 10 p.m. on Thursday, while the music video for the song will be unveiled at noon on Sunday.
|(FNC Entertainment)
On May 6 in Aichi, FT Island started its Japan tour “FT Island Arena Tour 2017 -- United Shadows.” The rock band then visited Osaka on May 12. It will wrap up the tour with concerts in Tokyo on June 1 and 2.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)