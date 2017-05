FT Island to release remake of single ‘Lovesick’

A teaser image for the special digital single “Lovesick” (FNC Entertainment)

(FNC Entertainment)

K-pop boy band FT Island is set to return with a remake of its digital single “Lovesick” on Sunday, according to its agency.“FT Island will drop the remake of its debut song ‘Lovesick,’ ahead of releasing a new album on June 7, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut,” FNC Entertainment said.Since its debut in June 2007 with its first studio album “Cheerful Sensibility,” the five-member band has enjoyed popularity in Korea and abroad. Within 55 days of its release, the lead track “Lovesick” secured the No. 1 spot on online music charts for eight consecutive weeks and won on music shows.A trailer clip for “Lovesick” will be released at 10 p.m. on Thursday, while the music video for the song will be unveiled at noon on Sunday.On May 6 in Aichi, FT Island started its Japan tour “FT Island Arena Tour 2017 -- United Shadows.” The rock band then visited Osaka on May 12. It will wrap up the tour with concerts in Tokyo on June 1 and 2.By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com