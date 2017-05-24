Korea participates in global 5G event

South Korea and other major IT countries gathered in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss the fifth-generation network ecosystem at an international event, Seoul's ICT ministry said.



The Global 5G event, the third of its kind, brought together nearly 500 people from the five countries -- South Korea, Japan, the United States, China and the EU -- representing the government, academia and tech industry, according to the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning.



(Yonhap)

The two-day event offers participants lively debates focusing on the 5G spectrum, standards and deployment as well as exciting showcases of the latest 5G developments from international players.The Seoul government has been making aggressive efforts to launch 5G during next year's Winter Olympic Games set to take place in the nation's eastern alpine city of PyeongChang. (Yonhap)