UPI joins Yonhap's news-sharing platform for 2018 PyeongChang

(Yonhap)

The American news agency, United Press International, has become a member of leading South Korean newswire Yonhap News Agency's news-sharing platform for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.As the host news agency for the upcoming Winter Games, Yonhap News is developing the PyeongChang News Service Network to allow news outlets around the world to share content on the Winter Olympics in real time and for free. The system will be completed within this year.PNN members will have access to not only Yonhap News' content in the Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Arabic and Spanish languages but also that of fellow members without signing separate agreements. The members can upload their content, including news articles in English and native languages, photos and video clips, on the platform without limitation.UPI's signing of a deal to join the PNN on Tuesday brought the number of overseas news agencies confirmed to subscribe to the service to 36.The figure breaks down to nine in Asia, 13 in Europe, four in the Middle East, five in Africa and four in Latin America.Portugal's LUSA, Italy's ANSA, Bulgaria's BTA, Iran's MNA, Pakistan's PPI, Morocco's MAP and Sri Lanka's Lankapuvath have shown intent to join the PNN.The Winter Games will be held in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and in the nearby cities of Gangneung and Jeongseon in Gangwon Province from Feb. 9 to 25 next year. (Yonhap)