S. Korea strongly condemns Manchester terror attack

South Korea on Tuesday strongly condemned a terror attack at a concert in Britain that killed 22 people and injured 59 others.



South Korea "cannot hide shock and anger over the loss of many lives in a barbaric terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester," foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a statement.



South Korea also offered its condolences to the victims' families and British people and vowed to continue to join international efforts to eradicate terrorism.



According to the Greater Manchester Police website, 22 people were confirmed killed, while 59 were injured in the blast. Police said a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the arena but no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.



(Yonhap)