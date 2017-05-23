Manchester terror attack: What we know

S. Korea set to use back three vs. Argentina

Published : 2017-05-23 19:47
Updated : 2017-05-23 19:47

Hosts South Korea are likely to use a back three system against Argentina for their second Group A match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

The starting lineup released by FIFA shows South Korea will deploy three central defenders -- Lee Sang-min, Jeong Tae-wook, and Kim Seung-woo -- at the back, with Lee You-hyeon and Yoon Jong-gyu playing as wing backs, in the match against Argentina at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul.

The match will start at 8 p.m.

South Korea used a back four system in their 3-0 victory over Guinea on Saturday. Head coach Shin Tae-yong made two changes from the starting lineup against Guinea.

For their offense, Shin, as usual, decided to start the attacking trio of Lee Seung-woo, Paik Seung-ho and Cho Young-wook.

Lee and Paik, two FC Barcelona prospects, each scored a goal against Guinea.

Lee Sang-heon and Lee Jin-hyun are expected to battle skillful Argentines in the central midfield.

A victory over Argentina will give South Korea a knockout stage berth and No. 1 spot in Group A. Argentina, six-time tournament champions, are looking to rebound from their 3-0 loss to England.

England, meanwhile, played to a 1-1 draw with Guinea earlier Tuesday. In the 24-team tournament, which runs until June 11, the top two from each group and four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

The following is the full starting lineup for South Korea.
   
Goalkeeper: Song Bum-keun

Defenders: Lee Sang-min (captain), Jeong Tae-wook, Lee You-hyeon, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Seung-woo

Midfielders: Lee Seung-woo, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Jin-hyun, Lee Sang-heon

Forward: Cho Young-wook 

