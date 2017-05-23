Unidentified aircraft detected near DMZ

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s military on Tuesday fired warning shots against an unidentified flying vehicle crossing a military demarcation line that separates the two Koreas, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.It was unclear whether the object was a North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle, the JCS said. The object flew from the North and briefly breached the military demarcation line near Cheorwon Country, Gangwon Province, at 4 p.m.The South Korean Army responded with 90 rounds of K-3 machine gun after capturing the vehicle with a radar. They also sent warning broadcasts three times toward North Korea, the JCS added.“We have yet to verify the vehicle. The analysis is ongoing. The military has beefed up our anti-air surveillance and maintained readiness posture,” said the JCS.Last year, a North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle breached the military demarcation line and flew over South Korea’s territory. South Korea responded with warning shots until the vehicle flew back to North Korea.North Korea, which conducted two missile tests this month, has been ratchetting up military tension on the Korean Peninsula in defiance of international condemnation and sanctions. Some experts have warned that the communist state run by the young dictator Kim Jong-un may be preparing for further military provocations.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)