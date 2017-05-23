'Produce 101' tops TV chart, 'Ruler' enters at No. 2

(Mnet)

Season two of "Produce 101," Mnet's all-male idol audition show, topped a benchmark TV popularity index for the sixth straight week, while new period drama "Ruler: Master of the Mask" made a splashing entry at No. 2, according to data Wednesday."Produce 101" scored 264.3 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from May 8-14.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.In the show, a group of viewers called "public producers" choose by popular vote members of a new project idol group from a pool of 101 trainees from various entertainment companies, along with the team's roster, concept and debut song. Last year's first season featured a pool of female singers and culminated in the project girl group I.O.I. Season two features only male trainees.MBC TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama "Ruler," starring Yoo Seung-ho and Kim So-hyun, came in second, scoring 243.4 points. The show is about a crown prince named Lee Seon of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), who has been raised wearing a mask since infancy to conceal his identity due to mysterious circumstances.He wages a war against a technocratic guild known as "Pyeonsoohoe," which seeks to privatize the public water supply for personal gain. Ratingswise, the new series has dominated its rivals in the same time bracket since its premiere earlier this month.Season two of "Sister's Slamdunk," KBS 2TV's all-female reality TV, came third with 242 points, and SBS TV's new drama "Suspicious Partner" made its chart debut at fourth place with 238 points.tvN's popular Saturday evening reality show "Youn's Restaurant" dropped three notches to fifth place and was trailed by MBC TV's "I Live Alone," which came in at sixth.MBC TV's flagship Saturday show "Infinite Challenge" came in at seventh, while KBS 2TV's "Happy Sunday -- The Return of Superman" jumped 10th pegs to clock in at eighth. (Yonhap)