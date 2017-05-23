Hanwha Eagles fire manager Kim Sung-keun

The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles on Tuesday fired their manager Kim Sung-keun.



The Korea Baseball Organization dismissed the 74-year-old bench boss prior to the Eagles' home game against the Kia Tigers in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul.



(Yonhap)

Kim has been managing the Eagles since the 2015 season, taking over a perennial doormat. They missed the postseason in Kim's first two seasons, finishing sixth in 2015 and then seventh last year.Before Tuesday's game, the Eagles were in ninth place at 18-25, 9.5 games out of first place.This was the final year of Kim's contract. (Yonhap)