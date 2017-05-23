Korea World Travel Fair to kick off next week

The 32nd annual Korea World Travel Fair will be held from June 1-4, demonstrating the latest products and trends related to tours in and out of Korea.



The organizing committee of the KOTFA held a press conference Tuesday, and explained that this year’s fair will host 800 tourism firms from some 70 countries along with those from across Korea. The participating countries include Japan, the Philippines, Macau, Taiwan, the Maldives, Guam, Vietnam, Bhutan and post-sanctions Iran.



Information and programs about domestic and overseas travel will be provided at the fair, along with seminars about the future of the tourism industry.



“This year’s event not only features business-to-consumer programs but a variety of business-to-business programs as well. We also added a substantial amount of programs that participants can experience first-hand,” said an official from KOFTA.



A significant leg of the experience would be the virtual reality programs, which will allow the visitor a peek at traveling spots around the world.



The fair will also promote the upcoming 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games by providing booths where visitors can try out the events through virtual reality.



Visitors will be able to experience the culinary culture of ASEAN countries at the exhibition held by ASEAN-Korea Center.



Admission is 10,000 won for adults and 5,000 won for children, but those who have pre-registered on the KOFTA homepage can visit for free. The pre-registration is available until May 31.



The event, jointly hosted by the Korea Tourism Association, will be held at Coex in southern Seoul.



For more information, visit www.kotfa.co.kr.





By Yoon Min-sik

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)