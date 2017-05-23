Sistar confirms disbandment after 7 years

|(Starship Entertainment)
“Sistar will officially end its seven-year promotion as a group with its last album, which will be released on May 31,” the agency said in a statement. “We have been discussing the issue and agreed to bring the group to an end.”
The four-member Sistar debuted in June 2010 with “Push Push.” It has enjoyed popularity with hit songs such as “So Cool,” “Loving U” and “Give It to Me.”
|(Starship Entertainment)
The members of Sistar are in talks with Starship Entertainment on whether to renew their contracts before they expire next month.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)