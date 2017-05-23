Sistar confirms disbandment after 7 years

(Starship Entertainment)

Starship Entertainment, which represents Sistar, confirmed the K-pop group’s disbandment Tuesday.“Sistar will officially end its seven-year promotion as a group with its last album, which will be released on May 31,” the agency said in a statement. “We have been discussing the issue and agreed to bring the group to an end.”The four-member Sistar debuted in June 2010 with “Push Push.” It has enjoyed popularity with hit songs such as “So Cool,” “Loving U” and “Give It to Me.”The members of Sistar are in talks with Starship Entertainment on whether to renew their contracts before they expire next month.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)