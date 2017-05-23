Korea to hold annual meeting with S&P

Global credit appraiser Standard & Poor's will have its annual meeting with South Korean policymakers this week to assess the nation's overall economic situation and credit status, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
A delegation led by Kim Eng Tan, a senior director for Asia Pacific, will be in the country for the four-day meeting that will start on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.
|(Yonhap)
During the stay, the team will meet with policymakers from government agencies, including the finance ministry, the Financial Services Commission and the Bank of Korea, it added.
The S&P officials will also hold talks with Kim Jin-pyo, the head of the state affairs planning advisory committee, to take a look into the new Moon Jae-in administration's economic policies.
It is the first official visit by of one of the three global rating agencies since the inauguration of the liberal chief executive on May 10.
S&P gave South Korea a sovereign rating of AA, the third-highest grade on the company's table, with a stable rating outlook. (Yonhap)