2 killed, 3 injured in crane accident at construction site

Two South Koreans were killed and three others injured after a crane broke down at a construction site near Seoul, police said Monday.



Five workers fell from a 55-meter-tall tower crane at the construction site for an apartment complex in Namyangju, just northeast of Seoul, around 4:40 p.m., according to police.



Two were confirmed dead at the scene and three seriously injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.



The police said they will look into what caused the accident and whether the workers followed safety measures at the construction site. (Yonhap)