Moon's special envoy departs for Russia

President Moon Jae-in's special envoy departed to Russia on Monday where he will seek to forge closer cooperation over North Korea and bilateral economic issues."I will do my efforts to deliver President Moon's visions for the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issues and economic cooperation issues and to make a meaningful agreement," Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party told reporters before his flight.He cited joint development of Arctic shipping routes and energy development as the economic issues to be discussed in Russia.Two Democratic Party lawmakers and the director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Europe bureau were among those who accompanied Song on the trip.The lawmaker previously met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow in 2013 while serving as mayor of the southern port city of Incheon.Song is the last of Moon's four-power special envoys to depart South Korea. Other emissaries to the U.S., Japan and China have completed their foreign missions."I am departing today as the last of the four special envoys because of a delay in the arrangement of meetings due to President Putin's provincial trips," Song said in a Twitter feed earlier in the day. (Yonhap)