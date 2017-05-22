Banking federation embraces 2nd internet-only bank

The KFB said Monday that KakaoBank of Korea had become the 22nd banking institution under the federation Friday. All commercial banks in operation in South Korea are members of the KFB, which gathers views from the banking sector and submits them to the parliament or financial regulators as a whole.
|(KakaoBank of Korea)
The launch of KakaoBank of Korea comes after K bank’s success in the nation, driven by low loan interest and high deposit interest compared to traditional commercial banks. The bank said it saves on the costs of running brick-and-mortar branches and could reward its customers with interest benefits in return, which resulted in 240,000 new bank accounts being opened in less than two months.
KakaoBank of Korea is expected to offer online banking services including a wire transfer service run on Korea’s most popular messenger KakaoTalk, interests on deposits extended in the form of points rewards or vouchers available at e-commerce websites, as well as loans extended through an online app.
In a release, the KFB expressed hopes on swift revision of the Banking Act that would allow a nonbanking institution, such as information technology firms, to hold more shares of the internet-only banks, up to 50 percent at maximum. The revision is expected to lower the “administrative restraints of the bank owners,” according to the KFB.
KakaoBank is built on a consortium, with Korea Investment Holdings owning a 50 percent stake and Kookmin Bank holding 10 percent of shares. The consortium also involves nonbanking business entities, including the bank’s parent company and internet company Kakao holding 10 percent of shares.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)