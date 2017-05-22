[Photo News] BOK issues notes from Gangnam for the first time

Finance minister nominee aims to raise effective tax rate, combat unemploym...

Published : 2017-05-22 14:52
ISSUING NOTES FROM GANGNAM – Bank of Korea officials load 10,000 won notes onto a car at the BOK’s Gangnam headquarters in southern Seoul, Monday, for currency trading with a financial institution. It was the first currency trading since the currency department moved its office to Gangnam over the weekend, due to the central bank’s three-year renovation of its headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

