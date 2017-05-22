Trade body promotes inroads into halal market

South Korea should aggressively woo the global halal market to diversify its export destinations, a local trade organization said Monday.
The Institute for International Trade under the Korea International Trade Association called halal the world's biggest blue ocean and niche market.
Halal is a widely applied Islamic dietary practice dictating what is permissible to eat and drink. A 2014 estimate said some 1.7 billion people around the world follow it. The market was sized at some $1.73 trillion won in 2015 and is projected to grow to $2.74 trillion by 2021.
|(Yonhap)
More than 80 percent of the halal population live in Asia and the Middle East, where the Korean culture and entertainment are highly popular.
"The government can start a one-stop support system for South Korea's small and medium-sized businesses that want to enter the halal market. We also need to nurture professional people and agencies," the report said.
"We can think about matching firms that have halal-certified products or manufacturing lines with small exporters," it said.
KITA plans to open a new TradeSOS service to provide business consultations for companies seeking to export halal products. (Yonhap)