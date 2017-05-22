Soprano Sumi Jo named honorary ambassador for PyeongChang 2018

Renowned South Korean soprano Sumi Jo on Monday was named an honorary ambassador for the first Winter Olympics to be held in the country next year.



The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics appointed Jo as its goodwill spokesperson in a ceremony in Seoul. She joins the string ensemble Sejong Soloists as classical musicians to become honorary ambassadors for PyeongChang 2018.





Soprano Sumi Jo (right) poses with Lee Hee-beom, president of the organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, after being named an honorary ambassador for PyeongChang in Seoul on May 22, 2017. (Yonhap)

"I'd like to deliver a message of peace through the PyeongChang Olympics," Jo said. "If I ever get invited (to the opening ceremony), I'd love to perform in the traditional white dress."Jo had also served as an honorary ambassador for PyeongChang's Olympic bidding committees for the 2010 and 2014 Games.She has performed at the ceremonies for the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics, 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics, 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the 2002 FIFA World Cup. (Yonhap)