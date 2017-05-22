Samsung Heavy bags $100m order for 2 LNG ships

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korea shipyard, said Monday that it has clinched a $100 million deal to build two LNG carriers.



(Yonhap)

Under the deal with South Korean shipper Korea Line Corp., Samsung Heavy will build the ships by December 2019, the company said.The ships, which can carry up to 7,500 cubic meters of LNG each, will be deployed to transport liquefied natural gas between local ports, it added.With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has clinched deals valued at a combined $2.3 billion to build 12 ships, including eight oil tankers. (Yonhap)