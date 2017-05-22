Moon's envoy to ASEAN to meet with Philippine president

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, President Moon Jae-in's special envoy to key member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, will meet Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Park's office said.



Park will convey Moon's letter and his new administration's determination to strengthen ties with the Philippines and other ASEAN countries during the meeting in Davao City, the office said.





Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (Yonhap)

Park will also invite Duterte to South Korea on behalf of the South Korean president while delivering Moon's wish to hold a summit with the Filipino leader on the sidelines of an ASEAN leaders' meeting set for November, according to the office.During the meeting, the mayor also plans to ask for the Philippine government's efforts to bolster the security of South Korean citizens residing in the Southeast Asian country and call for increased bilateral cooperation in the Philippines' land development projects.After wrapping up his visit to the Philippines, his first destination, Park will depart for Indonesia on Tuesday, the office said. (Yonhap)