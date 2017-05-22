Finance minister nominee aims to raise effective tax rate, combat unemploym...

Korean shares up in late morning trade

Published : 2017-05-22
Updated : 2017-05-22 11:34

South Korean shares traded higher late Monday morning as foreigners scooped up shares of large tech companies, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 12.12 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,300.6 as of 11:20 a.m.


The broad index opened higher but soon paired earlier gains as institutional buyers turned to a selling mode.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 0.76 percent, with smaller rival LG Electronics adding 0.61 percent to hit a record high. SK hynix advanced 2.03 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,116.60 won against the US dollar, up 10.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

