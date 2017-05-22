UNSC set to discuss response to N. Korean missile launch in emergency meeting

The United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting this week to discuss the international community's response to North Korea's recent missile test-fire, a foreign ministry official said Monday.



The emergency session of the UNSC set for Tuesday (US time) was arranged at the request of South Korea, the United States and Japan, according to the official.





(Yonhap)

In the meeting, the UNSC is expected to come up with a message to condemn the North Korean missile launch on Sunday as it has done in response to previous North Korean military provocations.On Sunday afternoon, North Korea fired off a ballistic missile from the vicinity of Pukchang in the country's western province, which flew about 500 kilometers. It was the eighth ballistic missile launch by the North this year and came only one week after it launched another intermediate-range ballistic missile. (Yonhap)