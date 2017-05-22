Seoul shares open higher on tech blue chips

Four-time LPGA champion Jang Ha-na to return to Korean tour full-time

Published : 2017-05-22 09:32
Updated : 2017-05-22 09:32

South Korean stocks opened higher on Monday, buoyed by bullish tech large caps, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 15 points, or 0.66 percent, to reach 2,303.48 in the first 15 minutes of trading. 

(Yonhap)

Big tech shares pushed up the market, although large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained more than 1.3 percent, with smaller rival LG Electronics adding 0.74 percent to hit a record high. SK hynix advanced 1.66 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,117.90 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 9.3 won from Friday's close. (Yonhap)

