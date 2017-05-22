Producer prices up for 6th straight month in April

South Korea's producer prices rose for a sixth straight month in April on rising oil and raw material prices, central bank data showed Monday.
The producer price index -- a barometer of future consumer inflation -- reached 102.58 in April, up 4.0 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.
|The Bank of Korea (Yonhap)
The BOK attributed the hike to an increase in oil and raw material prices.
The price of Dubai crude -- South Korea's benchmark -- stood at an average of $52.30 in April, up from $38.99 a year earlier, the BOK said.
Prices of coal and petroleum products jumped 25.9 percent year-over-year in April, down from the previous month's 27.8 percent.
The index that covers agricultural goods such as vegetables rose 4.9 percent year-over-year last month, while utility prices remained unchanged from the previous year, data showed. (Yonhap)