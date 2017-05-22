NK says its leader OKs deployment of new missile for action

(Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has approved the deployment of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile for combat use as the country succeeded in test-firing it, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.North Korea's leader observed the launch of the new ground-to-ground Pukguksong-2 missile, expressing satisfaction with its accuracy in hitting targets, according to the Korean Central News Agency.North Korea fired the missile from the vicinity of Pukchang in the country's western province Sunday, the South Korean military said. The launch was the second in a week after it test-fired another new mid-to-long-range ballistic missile on May 14, called the Hwasong-12.The North's leader approved the deployment of the Pukguksong-2 for action, calling it a "successful strategic weapon," the KCNA said."This type of missile should be rapidly mass-produced in a serial way" to arm the strategic force of the Korean People's Army, Kim was quoted as saying by the report. He set forth the strategic tasks for bolstering the country's nuclear force, it added.The missile appears to be the same type that was launched Feb. 12, according to South Korea's military. It is known to have been developed with the technology applied in submarine-launched ballistic missiles.The latest test marked North Korea's second missile launch since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office May 10.North Korea's continued missile launches are likely to test Moon, who earlier vowed to seek a dual approach to the North's denuclearization and inter-Korean dialogue. On Friday, North Korea condemned Moon's policy, saying dialogue can never be compatible with confrontation.The provocations came despite the US top diplomat's latest assurance that the US has no intention to seek a regime change in North Korea.Shrugging off what appears to be Washington's conciliatory gesture, North Korea said Saturday that it will develop and produce more powerful weapons.North Korea has claimed that its development of nuclear weapons is a deterrent against what it calls Washington's hostile policy toward it.North Korea is seeking to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry a nuclear warhead and reach as far as the US mainland.The North's leader said in January that his country has entered the final stage of preparing to launch an ICBM.Experts said the North's reckless provocations seem to be aimed at seeking dialogue with the US on equal footing by strengthening its nuclear capabilities. (Yonhap)