President Moon to attend late president’s memorial

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday steps out of his private house in Yangsan to meet with residents. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will attend a memorial ceremony for late President Roh Moo-hyun, his dear friend and reason for starting politics.Tuesday marks the eighth anniversary of Roh’s death by suicide. Moon had served as his presidential chief of staff.Moon, who took office the morning after his election victory on May 9, is taking Monday off, his office said Sunday.“President Moon went down to his Yangsang house (in South Gyeongsang Province) today and is currently staying there,” spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said in a briefing.Another senior official at Cheong Wa Dae said that the president has not had a single day of rest since the party primary season in February.The president has 21 days of annual leave.He will return to the Blue House on Tuesday after attending the memorial, which will be held in Roh’s hometown of Bongha Village in South Gyeongsang Province, the presidential office said.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)